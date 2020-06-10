FOR GUARANTEED SAME DAY DELIVERY ORDER MUST BE PLACED BY 11:00 AM
Hey there and welcome to Sparkle N Shine!! Here is a little history about Sparkle N Shine!
This all started with my love for sparkle! I began as a home jewelry business in 2010. We then opened our store front location in 2011 and expanded from just jewelry into a gift shop. After a year of being open with a storefront location, we expanded even more by offering floral. We have been proudly serving Crane and surrounding towns ever since. We look forward to working with you and again, thanks for stopping by!
Here at the shop, our main concern is our customers.
Customer satisfaction is our top priority because without you we wouldn't be in business!!
We work hard on every order and strive to be the best!
However, if at any time you feel unsatisfied with our work please let us know so that we can make it right.
We are more than happy to do all the work for you!
Contact us today to schedule a local delivery.
*delivery destinations are limited to Crane only*
Below is a list of all services we provide.
Choose flowers to celebrate any occasion!
We offer single stems, wrapped bouquets, and full vase bouquets!
We offer full funeral services for families.
We also offer a full line of funeral flower options.
We have a wide range of plant options good for any occasion.
We offer gift boxes and snack bouquets for all occasions.
We offer many different gift options.
We have apparel and specialize in school spirit items.
We also add names/numbers to apparel items. Buy your shirt with us or bring in your own!!!
Monday - Thursday : 10:00 AM–4:00PM
Friday: Call in only
Saturday & Sunday: CLOSED
Sparkle N Shine
104 W. 6th Street
Crane, Texas 79731
432-558-7411
Buy a gift card with us today! Gift Cards are the perfect gift for anyone with no expiration date.