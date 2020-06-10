Hey there and welcome to Sparkle N Shine!! Here is a little history about Sparkle N Shine!

This all started with my love for sparkle! I began as a home jewelry business in 2010. We then opened our store front location in 2011 and expanded from just jewelry into a gift shop. After a year of being open with a storefront location, we expanded even more by offering floral. We have been proudly serving Crane and surrounding towns ever since. We look forward to working with you and again, thanks for stopping by!